ArcelorMittal (MT) vs. Ossen Innovation (OSN) Head-To-Head Analysis

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

This table compares ArcelorMittal and Ossen Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 6.62% 12.59% 6.09% Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcelorMittal and Ossen Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal $68.68 billion 0.31 $4.57 billion $5.34 3.87 Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.07 $5.34 million N/A N/A

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Dividends

ArcelorMittal pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. ArcelorMittal pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ArcelorMittal and Ossen Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 2 8 0 2.80 Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.52%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats Ossen Innovation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company's principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. It provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. The company sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization to customers in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.