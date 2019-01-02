Archrock (AROC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 64395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Doug S. Aron acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug S. Aron acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,270.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,310 shares of company stock worth $242,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 90.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

