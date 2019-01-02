Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Hits $306,874.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 569.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $306,874.00 and approximately $893.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 272.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000773 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 15,464,960 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.