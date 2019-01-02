Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Holdings Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 332,605 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,837 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,807,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,419,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 44.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 231,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $810,756. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

ARCC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

