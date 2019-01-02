Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

