Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 522.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 337.32%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. B. Riley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,143. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,299,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 5,382,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,342,000 after buying an additional 3,679,986 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,053,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after buying an additional 523,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

