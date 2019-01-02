ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASX. Macquarie lowered ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. CLSA lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 7,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

