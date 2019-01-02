Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $307.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $46,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,942.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

