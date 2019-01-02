Asura Coin (ASA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,981.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Asura Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $10,981.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asura Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.02383965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00155749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00203980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026137 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 342,015,750 tokens. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin. Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

