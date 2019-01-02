ASV (ASV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of ASV stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. ASV has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. ASV had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Equities analysts expect that ASV will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASV stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 5.86% of ASV worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

