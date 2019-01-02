At Home Group Inc (HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce $351.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.40 million and the highest is $353.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $293.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 918,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $101,258.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $661,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,074,000 after buying an additional 2,211,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $48,414,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $42,141,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

