AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,005 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $108,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

