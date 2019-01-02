Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut Auto Trader Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 454.80 ($5.94) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

