Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Receives $107.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.44.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,522,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after buying an additional 164,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after buying an additional 164,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,850. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

