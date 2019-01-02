Autonio (NIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124,691.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market cap of $1.23 million and $124,691.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.02410147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00156920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00205024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,725,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,195,054 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

