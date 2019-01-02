Auxier Asset Management Sells 250 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/auxier-asset-management-sells-250-shares-of-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.