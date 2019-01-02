Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,811,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,404,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger Inc will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avinger (AVGR) Shares Down 6.7%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/avinger-avgr-shares-down-6-7.html.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.