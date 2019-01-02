Avon Products (AVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Avon has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company has a dismal surprise history, having delivered negative earnings surprise in seven of the last nine quarters. Also, sales lagged estimates in six of the past nine quarters. Moreover, it witnessed sharp margin contractions in the third quarter of 2018. Higher supply-chain costs, adverse impact from the new revenue standard and unfavorable year-over-year comparisons from investments in Representative, sales leader and field expenses largely dented margins. In fact, higher spending toward boosting Representative and e-commerce expansion might hurt profitability. However, the company’s Open Up Avon strategy focusing on reviving its direct selling business, renovating the brand and enhancing e-commerce capabilities is encouraging. It targets revenue growth of low-single digits and low double-digit margins by 2021, along with $400 million cost-savings.”

Get Avon Products alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avon Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of Avon Products stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 240,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avon Products will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avon Products (AVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.