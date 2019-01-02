Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Receives $39.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Leerink Swann began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,297. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.42. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

