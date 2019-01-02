Axovant Sciences (AXON) Shares Up 9%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 1,215,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,339,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $121.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 99,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,285,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 58,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Axovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 169,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

