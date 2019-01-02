Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Trading 29.4% Higher

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 29.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 600,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 259,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 276,620 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

