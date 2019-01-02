AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Insider Acquires $26,200.00 in Stock

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) insider Maged Shenouda bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,181. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

