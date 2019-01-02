Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Trading 17.9% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.46. 2,852,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,268,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 457.13% and a negative net margin of 45.90%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,232,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.
