Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

