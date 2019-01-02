Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Teledyne Technologies worth $124,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259,094 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 360,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.80 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

