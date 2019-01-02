Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.74 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Atmos Energy worth $130,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 62,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 134,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $100.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.74 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-130-74-million-stake-in-atmos-energy-co-ato.html.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.