Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Regency Centers worth $128,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,292,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,565,000 after buying an additional 1,032,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after buying an additional 285,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,165,000 after buying an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,207,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,149,000 after buying an additional 648,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,487,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after buying an additional 1,358,035 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

