Barclays Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Price Target to $140.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,458,756. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

