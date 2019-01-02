Barclays Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Zynga (ZNGA)

Barclays set a $4.00 price target on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $47,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,858.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,822 shares of company stock worth $2,570,061. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,082,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,082,874 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,241,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 129,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,244,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,079,000 after buying an additional 2,997,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

