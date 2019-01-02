Barings Llc Buys 73,400 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 73,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $662,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Barings Llc bought 78,100 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $709,929.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Barings Llc bought 63,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $570,752.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Barings Llc bought 48,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $430,110.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $613,284.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $628,376.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $649,642.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Barings Llc bought 69,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $667,628.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Barings Llc bought 52,395 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $518,710.50.

On Monday, December 10th, Barings Llc bought 57,905 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $573,838.55.

On Thursday, December 6th, Barings Llc bought 63,209 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $627,665.37.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 224.44 and a quick ratio of 224.44.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $7,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

