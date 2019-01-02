Barnes & Noble, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Barnes & Noble has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:BKS opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.03 million. Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Barnes & Noble’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Gabelli upgraded Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

