BB&T Corp Sells 37,238 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,238 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of BB&T Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 443,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 117,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 93,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $196,303.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/bbt-corp-sells-37238-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.