Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.16.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,023,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

