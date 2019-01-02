Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,112,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 849,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 487,982 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 590,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 306,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300,816 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 5,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,926. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

