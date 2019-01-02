Biopharmx (BPMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,319,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 6,742,488 shares.The stock last traded at $0.11 and had previously closed at $0.09.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

In other Biopharmx news, Director Anja B. Krammer sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Morlock sold 1,125,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $202,504.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Biopharmx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

