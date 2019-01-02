BitAsean Market Capitalization Reaches $3,168.00 (BAS)

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BitAsean token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitAsean has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. BitAsean has a market cap of $3,168.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.02388777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00156988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00204343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025892 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitAsean’s official website is www.bitasean.org.

BitAsean Token Trading

BitAsean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitAsean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

