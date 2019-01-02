Bitcore (BTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $159,556.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and QBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $159,556.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.03934635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.04398539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00845551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.01314166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00137675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.01562749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00345678 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,371,006 coins and its circulating supply is 16,610,779 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

