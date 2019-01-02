BitF Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.00 (BITF)

BitF (CURRENCY:BITF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BitF has a market cap of $32.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BitF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitF coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, BitF has traded 99.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitF alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005793 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitF Coin Profile

BITF is a coin. BitF’s total supply is 7,523,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,739 coins. The Reddit community for BitF is /r/BitFCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitF’s official website is bitf.cc. BitF’s official Twitter account is @Bitfdev.

BitF Coin Trading

BitF can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.