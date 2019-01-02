bitJob (STU) Price Down 29.8% This Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One bitJob token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, bitJob has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitJob has a total market cap of $233,005.00 and $105.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.02383389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00156853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00204819 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025887 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,804,993 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

