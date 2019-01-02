BitSend Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $1.42 million and $3,311.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.02153524 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007975 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005942 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000651 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 21,712,250 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

