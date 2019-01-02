BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Stake Lessened by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,628 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $200,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,106 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $53,841,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,155,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $37,390,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Shares of BJ opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

