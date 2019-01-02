BlackRock (BLK) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news impact score of 2.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected BlackRock’s analysis:

Shares of BLK opened at $392.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price objective (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.29.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

