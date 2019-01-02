BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.56% of United Fire Group worth $121,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Fire Group by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFCS opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFCS. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director James Noyce sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,382 shares in the company, valued at $681,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $991,385. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

