BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.20% of International Speedway worth $119,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. International Speedway Corp has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Speedway Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

