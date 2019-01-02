BlackRock Inc. Purchases 161,864 Shares of Aegion Corp (AEGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.34% of Aegion worth $117,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aegion by 81.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegion in the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Aegion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 457,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of AEGN opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEGN shares. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Purchases 161,864 Shares of Aegion Corp (AEGN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/blackrock-inc-purchases-161864-shares-of-aegion-corp-aegn.html.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.