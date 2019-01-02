Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on its fund-raising ability. Further, it will likely continue benefiting from revenue mix, inorganic growth efforts and persistent asset inflows. However, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs will likely hurt profitability to some extent. Also, lower chance of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities is a concern. Earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results.”

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of BX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 89,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,129. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,144,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 180.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.