BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at $159,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $194,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,729.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-capitol-federal-financial-inc-cffn.html.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.