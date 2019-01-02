BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 Dmc Global Inc (BOOM)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Dmc Global Inc has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

