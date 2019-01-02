BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,185 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,404,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $927,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14,143.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 168,310 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,378.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

