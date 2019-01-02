Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $322.50 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

